TTMA president: Manufacturing to double in 5 years

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, with attendees at the opening of the 2019 Trade and Industry Conference, Centre of Excellence, Macoya on Wednesday evening. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE

Despite challenges in the availability of foreign exchange, increasing consumer demand and the cost of operation, the manufacturing sector has shown some improvement given the turnout at this year’s Trade and Investment Conference (TIC), according to TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president Franka Costelloe.

Speaking at TIC’s opening ceremony, on Wednesday night at Centre of Excellence, Macoya, Costelloe said while there were some challenges to overcome the conference promised to be the largest one in its 20-year history.

“I expect 2019 to be record-breaking for TIC. The TTMA can proudly boast that we are hosting over 300 exhibitors and 240 buyers, the highest number since inception and I am certain we will break the barrier of 15,000 attendees this year.

“It is through initiatives like the TIC that we will be doubling manufacturing in the next five years. The economic downturns have forced us to streamline costs, be more efficient, seek out new markets and strengthen management processes. It has forced us to adapt and made us stronger.”

Costelloe also said TT had several competitive advantages for manufacturers including low cost of electricity, international ports and relative ease to regional and international markets.

She said the aim of TIC was to assist manufacturers in developing new contacts and forming relationships to help promote their brand, citing the presence of over 29 international participants at this year’s conference.

For her part, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon praised manufacturers for their work ethic and flexibility, saying their activities have led to an increase in export last year to Cuba and Panama.

“In 2018, exports to Cuba were recorded at $56 million. To date, over 30 TT companies have registered with key distributors in Cuba. The most recent shipment being ANSA Coatings Ltd, estimated at 500,000 euros. Additionally, TT’s exports to Panama were recorded at $367 million in 2018, with recent shipments made by VEMCO and KC Confectionery.”

She said Government, through her ministry, was committed to promoting manufacturers by facilitating trade missions to Colombia, Canada and Cuba and cited Expo Caribe 2019 as one of the latest projects aimed at introducing TT products to a wider market.