T&TEC: Faulty underground cables replaced

HAVING A LOOK SEE: In this file photo T&TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook (kneeling) examines buried cables under the pavement outside the Hall of Justice which was the scene of the explosion. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

General manager of T&TEC Kelvin Ramsook yesterday said the underground cables which exploded on Abercromby Street have been completely repaired and restored.

On June 6, there was an explosion outside the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, which was originally thought possibly to have been deliberately caused. After an investigation it was discovered that the cause was faulty underground T&TEC cables.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Ramsook said the explosion happened at a location where there were aged cables with joints in them.

He said the cables were removed and have since been replaced to ensure another explosion does not take place.

“Over a period of time, when the cables are worn out, these things may happen from time to time. Everything is back in order, they are properly repaired and up to standard.”