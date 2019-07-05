TT water polo boys crush Puerto Rico

THE TT water polo Under-15 boys made a strong start at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Confederation Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, in Barbados, yesterday.

TT defeated Puerto Rico 14-2 in their opening match of the competition with Nathan Hinds leading the charge with four goals. David Agard and Miguel Greene also caused problems for Puerto Rico as they scored three apiece. Christian Chin Lee found his name on the scoresheet with two goals, Jerrelle Pierre scored one and Jonathan Matthews rounded off the scoring with another.

Today, TT will play Barbados at 9 am. Tomorrow, TT will face Puerto Rico again at 9 am and play their final preliminary match against Barbados at 5.30 pm. The playoffs will be contested on Sunday.