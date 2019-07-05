TT coach concerned over lack of local football

Dennis Lawrence speaking at Wednesday’s media conference. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

DENNIS Lawrence, coach of the TT men’s football team, is concerned over the lack of an active league for the local-based players.

The Pro League ended in November and the Super League concluded a month later. However, a proposed T-League (merger of Pro League and Super League) is expected to begin in late August or early September.

At the moment, the local-based players will have to rely mostly on their physical fitness when it comes to competing at the international level.

At a media conference on Wednesday, at the Media Room, National Cricket Centre, Couva, Lawrence reflected on his time with Defence Force, during the infancy of the Pro League (1999-2000) before he embarked on a club career in Britain with Wrexham, Swansea and Crewe Alexandra.

“I’ve been trying to assess TT football,” Lawrence said. “We go to 2016 and I think that’s when the (government) subvention was pulled.

“The clubs started to struggle, the League period became shorter and then I assessed it and looked at all our results to now.”

He continued, “It’s 2019 and there is not even a league at the moment. The last I’ve heard it’s going to start in August or early September.

My question then remains is it coincidence that the moment that the Pro League is suffering that our national teams, and senior team by extension, the results have started to suffer. My honest opinion is 100 per cent.

Lawrence said, “Your national programmes are as strong as your leagues.

We were the only country to take part in the Gold Cup that did not have a league.

“I feel sorry for the local (based) players because, eventually, you start looking at foreign (based players who are) given an opportunity because (they’re) playing in an active league compared to the local players,” added the TT coach. “What we find ourselves doing is selecting a player based on potentially what he can do and not what he’s actively doing.”

Lawrence revealed that the quartet of Shahdon Winchester (striker), Jomal Williams and Akeem Humphrey (both midfielders) and Curtis Gonzales (defender), who were part of the 23-man TT team at the Gold Cup, suffered as a result.

The TT coach admitted that both himself and TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams met with the Pro League executive in January, to explain how important it was to get the season started in March.

“It was then explained to me why that was going to be a challenge and it reverted back to financial difficulties and no government subventions,” Lawrence said. “I have to accept it.”

The former TT central defender said that he is yet to have a say in the proposed T-League.

“There was a commission put in place to discuss the new league,” noted the TT coach. “I wasn’t even consulted or asked anything about my opinion.”

Lawrence will be turning his focus towards the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League in September.

“The only thing we can do is continue to train and prepare these boys as best as we can,” he said.