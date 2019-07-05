Teejay gears up for Savannah reggae show

"Teejay" live on stage at Magnum Xplosion Jamaica last year.

THE self-proclaimed "uptop boss" Timoy “Teejay” Jones is scheduled to make to his Magnum Xplosion debut in Trinidad tomorrow at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Specially added to the star-studded cast of reggae and dancehall artistes which includes veterans such as Cocoa Tea, Louie Culture, Bounty Killer and Aidonia, Teejay will deliver his own unique brand of entertainment.

In a media release Teejay said, “Xplosion Inferno ah-it man, the people can expect Teejay fi just Braaaff and deal wid it ah way. We always have good performance and this one ago special same way – I always do everything for the fans and make sure they enjoy everything and feel good about spending to see me, so Trinidad – look out!”

The Magnum Xplosion series makes its final stop in TT – having toured Guyana, Barbados and St Lucia earlier in 2019.

Magnum’s regional marketing manager Kamal Powell said, “Last year Trinidad was the largest show and this year we are expecting even more patrons to witness what we believe is the most epic line up of the season. A lot of work has gone into both the show and line up, so we’re excited for patrons to see Ding Dong, Spice and Sizzla Kalonji… Busy Signal and Konshens have delivered mesmerising performances so far with dancehall’s newest hitmaker indicating he too will leave a lasting impression. We look forward to Teejay making his mark in Trinidad on the Magnum stage”

Hailing from the Glendevon area of Montego Bay in St James, Jamaica, Timoy Janeyo Jones was born on October 3, 1994 and joined a family of three brothers and one sister. Motivated by his musician brothers, who formed a group called C&C, he also gained inspiration from top international acts such as Percy Sledge, Maxi Priest, Dennis Brown, Buju Banton, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey. Blessed and fortunate enough to have a studio at home, thanks to his brothers, Teejay began recording at the tender age of six – which gave him an opportunity to learn from his brothers while also laying the foundation for musical and artistic career.

He wrote his first song titled I Know Jah at the age of ten in 2005. The song was well-received and gave him instant popularity in Glendevon, which he maximised after appearing in numerous gospel, talent and dancehall stage shows. At 14, he wrote a song for all the schools in Jamaica called Schoolaz Anthem and gained national attention with heavy rotation on the radio stations, as well as appearances and performances at numerous school shows and street dances.

At 16, Jones dropped out of school due to financial constraints and decided to take his music career to the next level. By 2010, he hit the ground running with a summer song that became a huge hit single and gave him the opportunity to secure major management and exposure and also led to him opening for upcoming artiste such as Tommy Lee.

Having honed his talents to become a bonafide songwriter, studio engineer and producer, Teejay started releasing solo hits like My Life, Summer Time, Living My Life, Move From Deh and collaborating with the hottest upcoming acts on many others. Determined to show his son Jayden a better life, he continues to focus on making his name in the music industry and is set to tell TT his story this weekend at the Savannah.

Show time is 9pm.