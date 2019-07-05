Shamsi, Wong headline JITIC tennis challenge

NINE boys and seven girls will represent TT, the host country for the inaugural JITIC Under-14 Championships 2019 (Caribbean), which runs from tomorrow to Thursday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The competition, which will take place in the Caribbean for the first time, comprises some 77 players from 18 regional states and overseas territories. They will compete for the lone boys and girls automatic qualification spots for the Under-14 masters tournament in September at a venue to be announced.

National juniors Luca Shamsi­–COTECC's top-ranked TT player–and Jamal Alexis, headline a TT boys team, which also includes Beckham Sylvester, Sebastian Byng, Zachery Byng, Thomas Chung, Jaylon Chapman, James Hadden and Nathan Martin.

The girls team comprises a number of young but relatively experienced national players, such as Cameron Wong, Charlotte Ready, Ella Carrington and Zara Ghuran, along with other up-and-coming players in Jordane Dookie, Jaede-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Kiera Youssef.

The participating teams include Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, US Virgin Islands, Curacao, Jamaica, St Lucia, Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Guyana and Barbados.

Also up for grabs are Grade I and III points, which are earned depending on whether a player claims his or her category without losing a match. The draw for the tournament will be released today.