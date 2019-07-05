Pre-schooler died from heat: Bus driver may be charged

An autopsy on the body of three-year-old Isaiah Hazel confirmed he died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration.

He was found on the floor of a school bus in Couva, having apparently been there for several hours.

Police said charges of manslaughter may be forthcoming against the bus driver, who remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital after reportedly suffering a panic attack while police were interviewing her on Thursday.