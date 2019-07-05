Police to question Terracina’s parents, truck driver today

Arima police are expected to interview the parents of two-year-old Terracina Moonilal and the truck driver involved in the accident to determine whether anyone will be arrested and charged with negligence.

Police said they expect to receive statements from the family members and the driver of the truck that crushed Terracina to death on Wednesday.

They are also due to take pictures of the scene.

Police said such inquiries do not take more than a day, and are expected to make a decision on whether anyone will be charged by tomorrow.

Terracina's mother left her to give directions to a truck driver outside their Mohan Road, Wallerfield, home on Wednesday morning.

Terracina reportedly followed her mother out and when he drove away, the toddler was crushed under the wheels.

She was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where she was declared dead on arrival.