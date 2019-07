PM returns from St Lucia

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks during a press conference on his return from St Lucia at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport on Friday night. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks during a press conference on his return from St Lucia at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

The Prime Minister vows to oppose foreign efforts to blacklist TT's banks.

This, as Dr Rowley briefed reporters last night at Piarco International Airport on his return from a Caricom heads of government meeting in St Lucia.

Rowley said leaders also discussed Haiti, Venezuela and the CSME.