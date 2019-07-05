Oropune man dies after crash into billboard

Photo from the accident scene which is being circulated on social media.

An Oropune Gardens man is dead after his car lost control and crashed into a billboard on the Uriah Butler Highway earlier today.

According to sources, Dexter Pollard was driving north along the highway when at about 8.30 am when he lost control of his blue Ford.

The car swerved off the road and crashed into a billboard on the side of the road.

Pollard died on the scene.

Officers from the Chaguanas Fire Station were alerted and when they responded they had to take Pollard out of the car while it still hung from the billboard sign.

Sources could not confirm whether the road was wet when Pollard crashed the car.

His death brings the number of road fatalities for the year to 63.