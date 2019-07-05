Isaiah Hazel’s bus driver hospitalised after panic attacks

The 31-year-old woman who found the body of preschooler Isaiah Hazel is receiving treatment after reportedly having an anxiety attack while being interviewed by police on Friday.

The woman, who is also from Couva, was about to be interviewed by police when she fainted and went into a panic attack. She was taken to the Couva District Health Facility, where she was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she is under police guard.

Newsday understands the van in which the driver transported the children was not registered with the Ministry of Education, as is the norm for most school buses.

Hazel was found dead on the floor inside the bus when the driver returned to the school that afternoon to pick up children.

He was taken to the Couva Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning but relatives declined to speak.