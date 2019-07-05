Former TT goalies Jack, Shaka urge John-Williams to resign

Shaka Hislop

A NUMBER of respected former TT footballers, including World Cup goalkeepers Kelvin Jack and Shaka Hislop, as well as former women’s team captain Maylee Attin-Johnson, have joined in the resounding chorus of appeals for TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams to resign.

All three issued public addresses, which were relayed during a media conference called by presidents of regional football associations, ordinary TTFA members and various other stakeholders in the local game, at the Hotel Normandie, St Ann’s, yesterday.

They all alluded to authoritative leadership from John-Williams, who was elected president in 2015. Also a noteworthy presense was that of former Strike Squad captain and TT futsal coach Clayton Morris, who led a successful lawsuit against the TTFA on behalf of the futsal team last year for unpaid salaries, match fees, per diems and other expenses.

Hislop said in a video, which was aired at the media conference: “I’d like to add to the voices of disapproval (at) the way in which football has been progressing of late. There seems to be a dictatorial approach to all things concerning decisions made; total disregard for voices and opinions of those who were elected and appointed into positions within our TTFA board and supporting administration.”

Hislop, currently a football analyst for US sports broadcaster ESPN, has typically avoided public comments on the state of football and especially the TTFA’s administration. However, in the video, he spoke solemnly as he criticised the football body.

“I also take this opportunity to say (that) ‘We are building a home of football’ is not a long-term plan. ‘We are building a home of football’ is not an excuse for a lack of transparency. ‘We are building a home of football’ does not disguise our poor performances on the pitch or, quite frankly, off the pitch.” Hislop was a member of a commission, which amended and ratified the TTFA’s constitution in 2015. Unlike Hislop, Jack has been among the more vocal prominent ex-national team players, where criticism of the TTFA leadership is concerned. Yesterday he issued a brief but stinging statement, in which he called TTFA’s football programme “a laughing stock among our rivals.”

“There are moments when change must be pursued and that time is now. David John-Williams’ continued ineptitude is having a negative effect that has debilitated football in TT,” Jack wrote.

“Our young players need the correct environment to improve and to grow. The current TTFA leadership is incapable of providing such.”

Like Jack, Attin-Johnson has often been critical of John-Williams, and in her statement, blamed him and the administration for depriving the next generation of players “their dreams and opportunities...because of the incompetence and dictatorship of this administration”. “It is extremely imperative that the person/persons given the responsibility to run football in our country has the ability, aptitude, experience, knowledge and humility to properly execute this responsibility to improve the inefficiencies plaguing our football.

“In the past, football in our country has experienced difficult times, but never as woeful and disastrous as the present. This current administration has taken our football beyond the depths of despair. Its members have acted in ways that have undermined and destroyed the bedrock of the sport in our country.

“If any of these men and women have any pride and patriotism, they will do the honourable thing and step down, and allow for the rebuilding process to begin.”