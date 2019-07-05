Eastern County Utd cruise into women's final

EASTERN COUNTY United, the only team unbeaten after three matches, will meet Legion FA today – the second time in less than a week – in the final of the Concept Coaching Under-20 Women's Football Tournament.

The match will kick off at 6.30 pm at the D'Abadie Recreation Ground, two hours after the third place play-off between Legion FA and Malick Girls.

Eastern County and FC Cardinals met at the same venue on Monday. Both teams entered the match day having already sealed their place in the final with two wins each.

However, Eastern County sealed a confidence-boosting 3-1 victory over Cardinals to secure top spot in the preliminary group stage.

Sharice Nickie, Shania Edwards and Daniella Castellano all scored in the first half for Eastern County. Castellano's effort was her eighth in three matches.

Cayola Patterson scored Cardinals' only goal in the 56th minute.

In Monday's second match, Chelsea Steele scored a hat-trick as Legion FC picked up their first points after three matches, with a 4-1 win over Malick Girls. Annalisa McMillan rounded off Legion's scoring, while Kernesha Des Vignes scored a second-half consolation for Malick Girls.

There are a number of special prizes up for grabs at the post-final awards ceremony. Aaliyah Trim of Eastern County Utd is in line to pick up the golden boot, having scored 11 goals in three matches, including eight her team's 17-1 victory over Legion FA in the second match day last week.

However, Moenessa Mejias of FC Cardinals and Trim's teammate Castellano can still take the award, having scored 10 and eight goals, respectively.

RESULTS

Monday–Match Day Three

EASTERN COUNTY UTD 3 (Sharice Nickie 12th, Shania Edwards 20th, Daniella Castellano 32nd) vs FC CARDINALS 1 (Cayona Patterson 56th)

LEGION FA 4 (Chelsea Steele 40th, 50th, 55th, Annalisa McMillan 58th) vs MALICK GIRLS 1 (Kernesha DeVignes 47th)

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Eastern County Utd*3*3*0*0*28*2*9

FC Cardinals*3*2*0*1*17*6*6

Legion FA*3*1*0*2*5*27*3

Malick Girls*3*0*0*3*4*23*0

FIXTURES

Today (at D'abadie Recreation Ground) –

Third place play-off: Legion FA vs Malick Girls, 4.30 pm.

Final: Eastern County Utd vs Eastern County United, 6.30 pm.