Central cops arrest 5

Central police found two guns and ammunition and arrested five people today in the Freeport and Brasso districts.

Police seized a home-made single-barrelled shotgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver with four rounds of .38 special ammunition.

The arrested people are expected to be charged with various offences.

Insps Alexander and Manick co-ordinated the exercise, which started at about 2 am and ended five hours later. Ag Sgts Maharaj and Nelson, Cpl Coombs and acting Cpl Augustus supervised. The exercise also included officers from the Freeport CID and Brasso police station.