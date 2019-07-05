Central cops arrest 5
Central police found two guns and ammunition and arrested five people today in the Freeport and Brasso districts.
Police seized a home-made single-barrelled shotgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver with four rounds of .38 special ammunition.
The arrested people are expected to be charged with various offences.
Insps Alexander and Manick co-ordinated the exercise, which started at about 2 am and ended five hours later. Ag Sgts Maharaj and Nelson, Cpl Coombs and acting Cpl Augustus supervised. The exercise also included officers from the Freeport CID and Brasso police station.
