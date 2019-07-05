Calypso Girls to be honoured in Brooklyn

ON SUNDAY July 21, Trinbago Day USA Inc will host their fifth annual Trinidad and Tobago Day. The event themed as “Family Fun and Sports Day” is the brainchild of founder and president Leeben McGregor and his hardworking committee vice president Dane Paul, Clint McGregor, Kelvin Raphael, Dillon Nichols and Michael Maurice.

The vision came into fruition in July 2014. The initiative is an avenue to spread knowledge about TT's history and culture. It is also an opportunity for small Caribbean businesses from various industries to be showcased. This action packed day will remind any “Trinbagonian” of a good old-fashioned Sports and Family Day.

People can get anything “Trinbagonian” on that day including, chow, souse, snow cone, toolum and nutcake. There is also a display of carnival costumes, arts and crafts, topped off by novelty events such as lime and spoon, sack race, three-legged race and the infamous walk and wine.

In honour of the 40th anniversary of the joint 1979 World Netball Championships, Trinbago Day USA Inc will honour TT's netball icons. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office will bestow Citation of Honour to members of the 1979, 1983 and 1987 TT Netball World Championship teams. They will be recognised for their success in the sport at the highest level and being role models to young women and girls in sport.

Trinidad and Tobago Day will take place at the Old Boys High Athletic Field.

This year will also feature a live performance by soca artiste Lyrikal.

The community work of the Trinbago Day USA Inc. does not end here, they also sponsor a youth soccer team UNITY FC that competes in the Football Goal Soccer League (FGSL) league in Brooklyn. They also host free academy training sessions twice a month from June to August and facilitate a youth mentorship programme.