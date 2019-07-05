Bye bye Dennis

THE EDITOR: Our results in the recent Gold Cup tournament leave much to be desired. We lost 2-0 against Pananma, got hammered 6-0 against the USA and drew 1-1 with lowly Guyana. Who can we we defeat, the school for the blind?

Come come people, football in 2019 is not fete match or small goal football. We need results not excuses. DJ Williams (my classmate at college) take control now. Our game is at the lowest point on the graph. It's time to give someone else a chance. Dennis this is not first primer football. Here is where the big boys play.

When my workers make mistakes and say it is not their fault I say you are right. The buck stops with me. Dennis says he still has a lot in the tank. No debate there my brother, but we need premium not regular. Winning is not everything, it is the only thing.

A.V RAMPERSAD, Princes Town