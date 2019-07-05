$20,000 in fines for gun, ammunition

ANCIL BEEPATH, 30, of Priam Street, Diamond Village, near San Fernando, has until September to pay $20,000 for possession of a gun and ammunition. He pleaded guilty in the San Fernando magistrates’ court, before magistrate Nicholas Ali, to having aSmith & Wesson Magnum .357 revolver and five rounds of .38 ammunition.

Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said that June 26 at about 3.45 am, police searched Beepath’s home. The police party was led by Cpl Roger Nanan and included PCs Avidesh Narine, Bacchus and Pulchan of the San Fernando CID. The prosecutor said Beepath led the officers to his bedroom, where he showed them the loaded gun under a pillow. Attorney Ainsley Lucky, who represented Beepath, said Beepath had become fearful of his life and kept the gun for his protection.

The attorney commented that it is becoming quite fashionable for people to protect themselves by such means, given the spate of crime.

Ali ordered Beepath to pay $10,000 on each charge in the next three months. If he fails, he must serve 18 months in jail.