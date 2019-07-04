West Indies whip Afghanistan in final W/Cup clash

West Indies' Chris Gayle holds the ball as he leaves the ground after their win over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup match at Headingley in Leeds, England, today. (AP PHOTO)

WEST INDIES whipped Afghanistan by 23 runs today in Headingley, Leeds, England, in the teams' final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In a clash of the bottom-two placed teams, the West Indies, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, tallied 311 runs for the loss of six wickets with Man of the Match Shai Hope scoring 77, while left-handers Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran each scored 58, and captain Jason Holder chipped in with 45.

Pace bowler Dawlat Zadran claimed two wickets for 73 runs for the Afghans.

In their response, Afghanistan put up a brave fight, but were eventually dismissed for 288. Carlos Brathwaite took 4/63 and Kemar Roach 3/37 for the West Indies while, on the other side of the coin, Ikram Alikhil made 86 and Rahmat Shah 62 for the Afghans.

This game was the last, at the World Cup level, for ex-West Indies captain Chris Gayle, who led the WI team off the field after the final Afghan wicket.

Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons is expected to step down from his role after this match, and there are speculation that he can return as WI coach later this year.