TTVF selects teams but awaits funding

The TT U18 Girls and U19 Boys volleyball teams were selected for the first round of the U18 and U19 World Championships qualification, in Kingston, Jamaica from July 22-27. The winner of this tournament qualifies for the second round, to be held in August 2020, in Puerto Rico and USA.

The U19 (boys) started their preparation seven months ago after the start of the National School league tournament while the U18 (girls) began preparations in April.

The teams have been putting in a significant amount of effort on and off the court to ensure that the trip in July becomes a reality. The cost per athlete is approximately $8,800 for airfare, accommodation and uniforms. There is also a registration fee per team of US$300.

President of the TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF) Mushtaque Mohammed said, “Many fund-raising efforts such as barbecue, a boat cruise which is carded for this Friday(tomorrow), players’ donation cards, sponsorship letters and parents’ personal donations were done.”

Despite the efforts of the staff, players and parents, there is still a financial shortfall. Commenting on their quandary, Mohammed said, “The TTVF would have met with SporTT, where the financial support for the team travel was approved, hence contractual obligations were made with Caribbean Airlines and down payment made. The deadline was July 1 and an extension was granted until July 8, 2019. It is our hope that soon...the money will be released from the Government to make this obligation.”

He added that preparation of both teams continues until they leave for Jamaica on July 21.

The fundraiser boat cruise Rock the Boat costs $200 and will sail at 10pm tomorrow from the Chaquacabana Beach Resort. For tickets contact 340-2266.

U18 Girls Team: Shanice Cottoy, Samara Peters-Charles, Jada Crawford, Raynique Dickson, Adalia Badroe, Laurette Simon, Zhane-Marie Lezama, Zaria Awai-Allen, Talibah Hamlett, Jordanne Hutchinson, Jhlyssa Morrison, Amaris Noray. Staff: Nicholson Drakes (coach), Sean Morrison (coach), Kamla Elcock (manager).

U19 Boys Team: Avinesha Abhiraj,Nkosi, Ayoung, Elijah Best, Daniel Daly, Aamir Dattoo,Tishan Geelal, Julius Ghouralal,Ruchi Marajh, Jordan Phipps, Jedaiah Sanoir, Nicholas Williams, Jasanie Gonzales, Kevin Roberts (alternate). Staff: Peer Nasseir (coach), Curtis Burkette (assistant coach) Gina Ragbir (manager).