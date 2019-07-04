Toddler’s autopsy: Death from blunt force trauma

An autopsy on the body of two-year-old Terracina Moonilal, who was crushed by a truck on Wednesday, confirmed she died from blunt force trauma.

According to reports, Moonilal was at her Mohan Trace, Wallerfield home at around 9 am when she followed her mother out into the road. The mother had gone to give directions to a dump truck driver.

Not noticing the child, the truck driver drove off, and crushed her. She was taken to the Arima Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.