Toddler’s autopsy: Death from blunt force trauma
An autopsy on the body of two-year-old Terracina Moonilal, who was crushed by a truck on Wednesday, confirmed she died from blunt force trauma.
According to reports, Moonilal was at her Mohan Trace, Wallerfield home at around 9 am when she followed her mother out into the road. The mother had gone to give directions to a dump truck driver.
Not noticing the child, the truck driver drove off, and crushed her. She was taken to the Arima Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
