Puppy guards crime scene after Aranguez double murder

The house on Williams Street in San Juan where a man and his daughter was shot dead on Wednesday night. Photo by Sureash Cholai

WHEN police responded to an alert of gunshots at the Williams Street home of Elliot Veerasammy and his daughter Sarah, they came across the gruesome sight of the father and daughter dead in a room. Not only did they find the two bodies, but they also came across the only companion of the 32-year-old woman, her pet dog, Meg.

Meg refused to leave Sarah’s side even as police tried to process the scene, and when her body was picked up by undertakers, she followed them to the hearse. When the body was put inside the hearse, the bereft puppy went back to the spot where Sarah died and lay there grieving.

This was the latest chapter in the family’s life, which was described to reporters Thursday while relatives awaited the results of an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James Thursday.

Relatives said Sarah and Elliot lived at their Williams Street, Aranguez home along with Sarah’s mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer. Sarah, although she was going to university, took care of her mother completely – treating her with medication, cleaning and feeding her – up until she died in 2008.

“After her mother’s death, she never recovered,” one relative said. “She simply remained inside with her dad and took care of him and the home.”

Relatives described Sarah as a soft-spoken young woman who was kind and caring. One relative even added that she took care of another relative who took sick years ago and brought him back to full health.

“When the doctors said they could do nothing for him any more, she went and took care of him. She bathed him and cleaned his sores. She didn’t scorn him at all,” the relative said. “It seems that he outlived her now.”

Elliot was also described as a soft-spoken person but relatives said he was also a highly skilled welder. Relatives said he mastered his trade as a boat welder, and ran a welding business out of his home. He used the money he made from that, along with raising chickens, to make ends meet. Newsday was told he made part of the statue erected at the Gyaan Deepak Hindu Temple near the Aranguez Savannah.

“He was the kind of person that contributed to his community in any way he could,” relatives said.

At about 9.15 pm on Wednesday, father and daughter were in a room at their house, when, according to police, a gunman stormed in and shot them both, then escaped.

Relatives, who were still in shock while at Forensics, were trying to find a reason why the two were killed, but one theory which may be looked at by police is that they may have been killed for the land on which they lived.

A land dispute between Elliot and his brother had already led to the brother, Rodney, being sentenced to four years’ jail in January by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas in the Port of Spain High Court. According to a Newsday report Rodney pleaded guilty to storming into the house and assaulting Elliot. By assaulting him he had also broken a restraining order Elliot had taken out against him.

The dispute sparked from the property in which Elliot and Sarah would later be killed, which had a large house to the front and a smaller one at the back. When Elliot and Rodney’s father left the property to them, he arranged for Elliot to get the larger house and Rodney the smaller one.

When asked, relatives acknowledged that there was a land dispute but were not sure if that had anything to do with Wednesday’s double murder.

“Right now people are saying all kinds of things,” relatives said. “We still don’t know for sure who would do this, or why.”