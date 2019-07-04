Prison officer chopped by ex-prisoner

Darren Mohan

A young prison officer is in serious condition after he was chopped while liming with friends at a bar on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, Darren Mohan was at a bar in Chaguanas liming with friends when a man holding a cutlass confronted him and began chopping him in his face repeatedly. Police said the attacker, who is an ex-prisoner, then ran off.

Relatives said Mohan, who also lives Chaguanas, suffered serious injuries and could have died.

Prison association president Ceron Richards told Newsday the attack on Mohan was just one of many attacks on prison officers.

“This shows the need for a more comprehensive approach to the protection of prison officers because over the years they have been under constant attack.”