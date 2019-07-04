P/Town man dies in highway accident

A 56-year-old Princes Town man was killed yesterday afternoon after he was knocked down attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

According to police around 4.15 pm, Narandath Roopnarine was attempting to cross the highway from the west bound lanes side of the highway near La Horquetta traffic lights when he was hit by a car headed east.

The driver of Danmarie Hill, Sangre Grande stopped and assisted but Roopnarine died at the scene.