Murders out of hand

THE EDITOR: Another one gone at the hands of a merciless individual or individuals, we are now at 250-plus murders for this year with five more months to go.

This is what our land has become right before our very eyes. Sweet TT has transformed into a “bloody land” by those with no regard for the law, man or God. I am left on so many occasions asking myself, who really is in charge and are our citizens really safe anymore? As I viewed several video footages I could not believe my eyes when I saw the way lives were brought to an abrupt, violent end.

Murders now appear to be just the norm, just another day in our twin island. When these brutal murders take place we would hear the normal “how sorry we are” lip service from our leaders. Sad to say that does not change a thing, remove the grief, hurt, emotional pain or restore life.

What is needed now is a sense of some type of safety in the minds of the citizens, knowing that our security service is in control and dealing with crime in the country. At present, that is not the case as guns are prevalent on our streets which leads to so many murders.

While the TTPS will give reports of guns and ammo being removed from the public domain, new weapons keep appearing in the hands of the criminals. How? Your guess is as good as mine.

To those who have the responsibility to keep law and order in the country, please take note, crime is out of control and moreso, the crime of murder. Please go back to the drawing board and enhance your anti-crime plans. We need to see palpable action in how the authorities deal with crime.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan