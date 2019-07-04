Ministry closes North Coast Road to all citizens

Image courtesy Khazlur Rashid Baksh

The Ministry of Works and Transport has closed the North Coast Road temporarily as a landslip has made the road impassable.

In a release this morning, the ministry said the road was closed to all citizens, including residents of communities in the area.

The overnight landslip, caused by torrential rain, brought trees, dirt, and stones onto the roadway and is being assessed by a technical team of ministry officials. They expect one lane of traffic to be open to the public by later this morning.

The North Coast Road connects communities like Maracas, Blanchiseusse and Las Cuevas to the rest of the country.