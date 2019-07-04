Lotto Plus winner: Keep playing – no ticket, no chance

“KEEP playing! No ticket, no chance.” This was the advice given by a Freeport man who won the $4.6 million Lotto Plus jackpot.

The NLCB, in a release, reported the winning ticket for the prize of $4,653,805.32 for the Lotto Plus Draw was bought on June 22.

The winner picked the winning numbers at random: 15, 16, 23, 26, 32 and Powerball 8.

According to the NLCB, he was on his way back from a Sunday grocery run, when he felt the urge to give thanks to God, so he stopped his car on a hill to pray. It was there he checked his Lotto Plus ticket and realised he was the lucky winner.

NLCB said the Freeport man was overwhelmed and in complete disbelief as he checked his ticket six times to make sure it was real before he continued to thank God for his good fortune.

When he informed his immediate family of his winnings, they were “crazy happy and overwhelmed.”

The winner is a family man with a wife and four children. The NLCB said the winner took up the life of a fisherman and tries his best to provide the comforts of a good home for his wife and children.

“Now with his Lotto Plus winnings, his dream of having a house and being more financially secure are within reach. He and his family can sail through the next chapter in their lives with clear skies.

“The lucky winner always had a strong faith, and it showed in the fact that he always played the same Lotto Plus numbers for every draw. An avid Play Whe, Lotto Plus and Cashpot player, his win shows that faith is rewarded in mysterious ways,” the NLCB said.

With no desire to travel outside TT, the jackpot winner plans to spend his millions following his passion to open an automotive garage to buy, sell, rent and repair cars.

He also intends to buy a new car, and plans to donate some of his winnings to the Cancer Society. He also plans to host a large thanksgiving with his family and friends to show his gratitude to the powers that be for his stroke of good fortune.