Lawrence tackles criticisms after Gold Cup exit

Head coach Dennis Lawrence.

TT MEN’S football team coach Dennis “Tallest” Lawrence yesterday fired back at criticisms, specifically from TT Football Association (TTFA) board member and FC Santa Rosa owner/president Keith Look Loy, who has been vocal in his call for the ex-TT defender to step down after a poor run of form.

TT were eliminated in the first round of the Concacaf Gold Cup last week, following a 2-0 loss to Panama, a 6-0 trouncing by joint-hosts United States and a 1-1 draw against Guyana in Group D.

Lawrence, in a media conference yesterday, at the Media Room, National Cycling Centre, Couva, highlighted Look Loy’s coaching tenure, both with the national men’s and youth teams.

“Keith Look Loy, if I (took) his advice, I wouldn’t be sitting where I am today,” Lawrence said. “When I was 15 years old (at then Malick Senior Comprehensive), that’s the same guy who said to me ‘you would not make it in football’. I didn’t take his advice then. I continued to keep going.

“Look at 1998, he got (beaten with Joe Public) 8-0 against DC United. He didn’t resign then, he got promoted. He then went on to manage our national junior teams. (In) 1999, three consecutive games he got (beaten) by six goals. He didn’t resign, he got promoted again.

“He then joined the national senior team as an assistant. What happened then? We all know. He didn’t resign, he got promoted again.”

Lawrence touched on Look Loy’s time as the then TTFF (TT Football Federation) technical advisor (2011-2012), with the experienced Otto Pfister as men’s team coach.

Pfister’s stint will be remembered for TT’s shock exit, in the second round of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone Qualifiers, following a 2-1 defeat away to Guyana on November 11, 2011.

“He became the technical advisor and he appointed a German coach and paid him US$50,000/month,” said Lawrence. “When questioned he said it was shop change. We all knew what happened then. We didn’t even get to the Hex. He didn’t resign. Today, he’s still involved in our football, making decisions.”

Lawrence acknowledged that he sets high standards, both for himself and the team.

“I expect high things of myself,” said the TT coach. “When we suffer, we all suffer together. I will always be here to face it. I am going to demand from these players that we have to improve. Our footballers have to play more football.”