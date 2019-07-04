Hinds: Cleaning of Beetham drain started

Fitzgerald Hinds

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds. along with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, today made a site visit to the Servol main drain in Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, to see the progress of drainage work in the area.

Speaking with the media, Hinds said reports from his constituents in this area have identified certain drains they believed, once cleaned, would reduce the build-up of water that has happened in the past.

He said work has already started in the drain over the highway and the ministry is now focusing on the drains inside Beetham Gardens to prevent flooding.

“Minister Sinanan and his team from drainage responded promptly to my request, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank them. This will bring some comfort to the people that the drains and waterways are being cleaned.

“We collaborated with the Ministry of Works, CEPEP and the engineer battalion of the TT regiment and Defence Force.”