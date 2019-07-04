Govt prepares for child returnees

FROM last Monday to Thursday, several NGOs and government agencies took part in a Workshop on Working with Child Returnees, the Ministry of National Security said in a statement on Thursday. Describing the event as timely, the statement said it was a collaboration among the Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the British High Commission in TT, all facilitated by Tower Hamlets Council of the UK.

The statement said the Government was cognizant that many issues surrounded those nationals returning from conflict zones abroad and sought to address those issues by ongoing multi-agency efforts. The sessions aimed to build capacity, exchange expertise on process management, and discuss international best practices in assessing child returnees.

Young thanked the high commission for sharing their country's expertise, and he also recognised the UK and TT's long-standing collaboration on national security matters.

He re-emphasised the work being done in the resettlement of children returning from conflict zones by Team Nightingale, a task force known to include the Children's Authority, Counter Trafficking Unit, Child Protection Unit of the TT Police Service, TT Defence Force and other agencies of his ministry.

Young emphasised the key role of workshop participants in giving requisite support to returning nationals including their direct work with children, psychological support and family-based interventions. The minister also noted the big role of participants in protecting and securing the people of TT and urged them to build institutional partnerships within a multi-agency approach.