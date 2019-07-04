Father, daughter shot dead in Aranguez

The house on Williams Street in San Juan where a man and his daughter was shot dead on Wednesday night. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A 62-year-old man and his 32-year-old daughter were killed last night at their home on Williams Street, Aranguez.

They have been identified as Elliot Veerasammy and Sarah Veerasammy.

According to reports they were at their home when a man stormed into their house and shot them several times before escaping.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre expressed shock over the murders, saying they did not know why anyone would want to kill them.

"We are still trying to get our minds around this," one relative said. "They were both very quiet people."