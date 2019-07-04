Emperor Valley Zoo to be upgraded

File photo: Zoological officer Sharleen Khan takes care of the baby capybara at the Emperor Valley Zoo.

A project is on stream to enhance the Emperor Valley Zoo, Port of Spain.

In a response to questions submitted by Newsday, manager of corporate communications for the Urban Development Corporation TT (Udecott) Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms said there will be a discovery building shaped as an emperor butterfly.

Stapleton-Whyms said the building would consist of office spaces, an exhibition and information centre, outdoor dining, shops, multi-purpose conference room and an amphitheatre.

She said the development at the zoo will also include upgrades to the car park.

When asked the cost of the project, Stapleton-Whyms said the project is based on packages and therefore will be finalised upon the completion of the procurement process.

She said the discovery building, car park and amphitheatre will use 112,293.4 square feet of land space.

“The project is being done in phases and therefore we are unable to say at this point when the project will be completed. Nevertheless, what will be 'the discovery building' is estimated to take ten months to be completed.”

Stapleton-Whyms assured the public that there will be no disruption during the construction period.

When Newsday visited the site, construction was taking place from the back of the zoo all the way up to Lady Chancellor Road, Port of Spain.