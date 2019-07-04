Domestic violence survivor wants chance to prove herself in the workforce

Tricia St John who says she is being discriminated against because of having one arm. Her left forearm was chopped off 15 years ago. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

All domestic violence survivor Tricia St John, who is missing a left forearm, wants is a chance to prove herself in the workforce.

However, sadly for the last ten years, she says, her applications have been rejected by hundreds of companies.

St John felt she had been discriminated and denied job opportunities because of her missing left forearm. St John's left forearm was chopped off by an angry ex-boyfriend 15 years ago.

The mother of four, who said she is qualified in the fields of clerical, secretarial and social work, has been to hundreds of interviews within the last ten years.

And she said the outcomes of all have been the same as they tell her she is not suitable for the job because of her missing arm.

“When they speak to me over the phone, the job sounds so promising and I get my hopes up. I prepare myself. I walk in the interview with my academic certificates and my confidence. And then they look at my arm and at the end of the interview they tell me they would get back to me.”

She said some employers tell her right after the interview that she would not be a suitable candidate and they don’t believe she can do the job because of her missing arm. Others gave her the same excuse while following up over the phone.

“I never got the opportunity to prove myself and I am qualified for the jobs. But I am judged because I don’t have a left arm. I am very capable of doing the jobs I sign up for. I can type with my right hand, I can file documents and much more. I can do everything that the job description requires. But yet I have been turned away. I have lost so much faith in the human race. I have been treated less than human.”

St John said she feels worthless at times and often feels like giving up, but with a strong family support system, she is encouraged to push herself. She is also the author of a book and is compiling several other books to be published. “ I will never give up. My hope is that a company out there one day will give me a chance to just prove myself. I can do the job.

”It is so hard to survive on a disability grant of $2,000.”

St John is also pursuing her Bachelors degree in social work at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT).

The chopping occurred at Third Avenue, Gajadhar Lands, Princes Town on April 2, 2004. It was triggered after St John ended a ten-year-long abusive relationship.

“I am not going to give up fighting and I encourage anyone in my position not to give up.” St John is hosting a fashion and dance show to raise $93,109.08 to purchase a functional prosthetic arm. She said while she is capable of using one hand, this arm with further assist her with other daily activities. The show will be held on July 13 at the Chaguanas South Secondary School at Helen Street, Lange Park. She is also asking members of the public to support her by purchasing tickets. St John can be contacted at 342-4627.