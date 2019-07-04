Dear Minister Sinanan

THE EDITOR: Mode Alive commends the Ministry of Works and Transport for its initiative to clean 350 watercourses (after the rains have started). These watercourses should have been cleaned, as they always are, during the dry season, however, its better late than never.

As a resident business in El Socorro South, (one of the hardest hit, flood-prone areas), we appeal to the Honourable Rohan Sinanan to clean tributaries and watercourses of this area as a matter of extreme urgency. The last time these watercourses were desilted was 2012.

For past three years, El Socorro South has been suffering from severe flooding which tends to last at least four days - marooning residents and endangering public health including bacterial risks, vermin infestation and a mosquito invasion.

Honourable Minister, the voiceless residents of this area are afraid. Please advise us whether the watercourses and drains of our area will be cleaned before the another flooding event?

Gary Aboud via email