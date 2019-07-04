Cudjoe's The Slave Master of Trinidad

THE EDITOR: Prior to the recent publication of Dr Selwyn Cudjoe’s historical masterpiece, The Slave Master of Trinidad, most of us had very limited knowledge of life in Trinidad in the first half of the 19th century beyond the bare facts of Britain’s takeover from the Spanish in 1797, followed by the early establishment of the island as a crown colony and the development of sugar estates using slave labour.

The emancipation of slavery in 1834 and the start of Indian indentureship in 1845 are probably the limit of knowledge possessed by most of us regarding this vital period in our nation's history. It is also the time period where one William Hardin Burnley acquired many prosperous sugar estates, while also playing a significant, role in the government of the island, such was his great influence in local politics in both official and unofficial roles.

From his arrival in Port of Spain in 1802 to his passing right here in 1850, he was a tyrannical giant among men. Educated at Harrow, he was also one of the most widely travelled individuals of his day, crisscrossing the Atlantic more often than many of us today. In the course of his travels he was able to meet with various leaders in Britain, France and the USA.

Unrepentantly racist, Burnley held a very dim view of the African race, but this disgusting mindset did seem to soften a little bit towards the end of his life. His always-strongly-held views led to many clashes with local governors such as Woodford and Grant.

In the book we also learn of the rise of the Trinidadian newspaper in 1848, with its constant and scathing criticisms of Burnley. We also learn about Michael Maxwell Phillip, the first coloured solicitor general of the colony and author of the first novel on Trinidad called Emmanuel Appadocca.

Of great interest is the visit to Trinidad in January 1850, the last year of Burnley's life, of John Candler and George Alexander of the Anti-Slavery Society of Britain. During this visit they viewed conditions at some of the more prosperous estates, including Burnley's palatial mansion in Orange Grove.

They then addressed a meeting in Port of Spain, when Candler noted that “ever since the abolition of the slave trade, his heart beats in sympathy with the sons of Africa.” Now, that is literature I would walk a mile to read.

Yes, Dr Cudjoe, those many years of toiling in research have been suitably rewarded in a final product which educates and dazzles in equal measure. This book must become required reading for all CXC and UWI history students, while I would urge all committed nationals who love this country to get a copy of this great historical drama, at the earliest opportunity.

Gregory Wight, Maraval