Chadon beni vendors arrested with marijuana at PoS market

In what police are describing as one of the largest drug seizures at the Port of Spain Central Market in recent times, two Biche men were arrested for 2 kilograms of marijuana last night.

Newsday understand Port of Spain City Police, led by acting Sgt McShine, Cpl John and PCs St John and Harrinanan, received information about a shipment coming into the market and set up a stop and search exercise at the market's entrance.

At about 10.10 pm they saw a Nissan AD Wagon with the two men, they stopped and searched it, and found the drugs in the trunk.

The men, ages 24 and 32, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said vendors tend to bring in drugs hidden among their produce but said in this case the vendors sold out all of their chadon beni and left the drugs open in the trunk.

They are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate this morning.