Bravo to bring sanitary napkin machine to TT

Dwayne Bravo

Cricketer Dwayne Bravo may soon arrange for the production of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in TT.

According to the New Indian Express, Trinbago Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings allrounder Bravo met Arunachalam Muruganantham,known for introducing affordable sanitary napkins into the market. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.



It was during the recently held Indian Premier League that Bravo learnt about the work of Muruganantham and expressed his wish to meet him.

After Bravo's managers confirmed the address of "Padman" Muruganantham in Coimbatore, India, the 35-year-old cricketer left Trinidad for a meeting.

During the discussion, Bravo said many schoolgirls in TT do not show up for classes during their periods, adding that awareness on menstrual hygiene was much needed.

Muruganantham said he would send an indigenous low-cost sanitary napkin manufacturing machine to Trinidad. The shipping cost from Coimbatore would be borne by Bravo, but the machine is free. Muruganantham said it might take a month and a half to get his machine delivered to Bravo, whereas the device would be ready within ten days.

"Cricketer Bravo saw the working of my device and said he wanted one for his country. He also made two napkins after carefully learning the steps. It was a wonder to meet Mr Bravo because the only cricketer I knew was Sachin (Tendulkar)," Muruganantham said.

Bravo himself will be the brand ambassador to spread awareness of this cause. Once Muruganantham's machine starts operating in TT, there will be 27 countries using his device.

"Besides his busy cricket schedule, Bravo's visit here proves that menstrual awareness is the need of the hour," Muruganantham added.