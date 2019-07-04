Boy, 4, dies at children's home Children's Authority launches probe as

The Children's Authority of TT is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who was a resident of the Bridge of Hope Children's Home in Sangre Grande.

The authority was informed about the child's death on Monday.

The authority’s Licensing and Monitoring Unit, which has oversight of the operations of children’s homes, was notified by the home’s manager that the child was found unresponsive that morning and the emergency response team was dispatched immediately to the home.

According to reports, the child was taken to the Sangre Grande County Hospital where attempts were made to resuscitate him, however he did not regain consciousness.

An autopsy is to be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.

Acting CEO at the Eastern Regional Health Authority Anita Rampaul-Mohammed confirmed that the child was brought in, but could not say if an autopsy had been done. She said she would have to confirm with her medical staff.

Meanwhile the authority has been working with Bride of Hope and the police to obtain a detailed account of the events which led to the child’s death.

The authority is providing the necessary support and counselling to the children and staff at the home to deal with the incident.