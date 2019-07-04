Boy, 3, dies in locked school bus

AN autopsy will be done on three-year-old Isaiah Hazel on Friday to determine the cause of death after he was declared dead on arrival at the Couva District Hospital.

According to police, the boy was found unresponsive in a school bus in California on Thursday afternoon. It was reported that Hazel fell asleep in the school bus earlier, in the morning, and the driver thought all the children had been dropped off.

The driver returned home and locked her vehicle. The boy was only found when the driver went to collect school children in the afternoon.

Sgt Figaro of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations is continuing investigations.