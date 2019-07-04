Big fish talk, a lot of hot air

THE EDITOR: This talk about Mr Big and Big fish has been in the air for decades. No one here dares to name those involved at the higher level of corruption and serious crimes that have been allowed to escalate beyond normal proportions. Even though the police know who they are.

The problem is that among these big dealers in crime are probably politicians and other citizens of influence. What is taking place now in the houses of Parliament is just an extension of talk with no followup action. It is now too late to do anything about theses well embedded and established crook, without taking draconian measures which will put the cat among the pigeons.

The problem of resolving this issue has become worse as the years passed because of the sophisticated methods and techniques used by these Mr Big and Big Fish which no doubt exist in TT by the dozens, but who have continued to wear masks of respectability, and holding positions of responsibility and authority.

G.A Marques via email