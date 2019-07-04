Benefit concerts for Sprangalang

Two benefit concerts will be held to raise funds for comedian, radio talk show host and entertainer Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall’s medical expenses, his wife Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse told Newsday.

The concerts will be held on July 11 at Palms Club, San Fernando and the other is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 13 at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road.

Sprangalang was hospitalised on June 27 after having seizures.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Nurse said, the idea to host the benefit concerts came from CEO of WACK 90.1FM, Kenny Phillips.

Nurse added, “There are so many medical complications from dialysis to you name it and now there are clots. So Kenny said ‘The best way to get funding to help out with whatever medical bills for him to continue getting dialysis and stuff is through keeping two benefit concerts’.”

She said the concerts’ organisers spoke to the managers of Palms Club who agreed to give them the space for July 11.

Phillips, she added, spoke to the owner/managers of Kaiso Blues Cafe who agreed to give them the space tentatively for July 13. The intent, Nurse said, is to have a concert in San Fernando and one in the Port of Spain.

She has also asked corporate TT to give any assistance that they can give to hosting the concerts.

Nurse said some of the medical complications Sprangalang faces are blood clots, hypertension, stroke and seizures.

“Right now they are giving him medication because he had a clot in his foot and if he moves about too much it could reach to other things,” Nurse said.

She added they were not sure how long Sprangalang would be in the hospital.

Calypsonians and entertainers such as Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna, Eric “Pink Panther” Taylor, Errol Fabien and Tommy Joseph have pledged to lend their talent and time to the cause.

“It is a comedy and kaiso show,” Nurse said.

Anyone wishing to make further contributions can call 680-8985 and/or 335-0436. Tickets will cost $150.