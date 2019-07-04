Ash, Thompson add 50m freestyle gold

AMARI Ash and Cherelle Thompson doubled the number of gold medals for this country when the swimming segment of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Confederation (CCCAN) Championships concluded, at the National Aquatic Centre, in Barbados, on Tuesday night.

TT had two gold medals before Tuesday's final night. Ash claimed gold in the girls 11-12 50-metre freestyle final in 28.37 seconds. Silver went to Alejandra Santana of Dominican Republic in 28.60 and the Bermudian pair of Imojen Judd and Bella Howes tied for bronze in 28.70.

Thompson also showed her sprinting ability with victory in the girls 18 and over 50m freestyle in 26.08. Madelyn Moore of Bermuda had to settle for second position in 26.72 and Cathy Cooper of Panama took bronze in 26.87.

Combining to earn silver in the boys 13-14 4x100m medley relay were Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Riquelio Joseph, Zarek Wilson and Nikoli Blackman. The TT quartet stopped the clock in four minutes, 13.64 seconds (4:13.64), finishing behind the Mexicans who snatched gold comfortably in 4:03.66. Jamaica rounded off the top three in 4:15.93.

Josiah Parag copped a bronze medal in the boys 18 and over 200m backstroke in 2:12.84, finishing behind Mexican Carlos Godinez Garcia (2:11.92) and Barbadian Nicky Neckles (2:09.08).

TT ended with 22 medals – four gold, six silver and 12 bronze.

Yesterday, TT made a positive start in the open water swimming earning two medals in the 3K event. Amelia Rajack took silver in the 11-13 girls category and Zachary Anthony grabbed third spot in the boys 11-13.

The TT water polo Under-15 boys team will be in action from today. TT will open their campaign against Puerto Rico at 5.30 pm.

TT WATER POLO TEAM

Kerne Dick, Nathan Hinds, David Agard, Benjamin Chow Quan, Miguel Green, Tye-Anthony Clarke, Malachi Valdez-Brown, Christian Chin Lee, Jerrell Pierre, Justin Hackett, Josh Fuller, Jonathan Mathews, Kyle Chin Lee.