Young: Availability of illegal guns ‘scares me’

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said he was scared by the availability of illegal firearms in this country.

He was contributing to debate on The Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Senate yesterday.

He said criminals were carrying the most sophisticated of firearms and it was no longer an old revolver, a sawn-off shotgun or a home-made shotgun with a few rounds of ammunition.

"As the Minister of National Security, the person who is charged with the responsibility to do what I can on behalf of the Government to make it safer for us in TT, the intelligence and information I get with respect to firearms, what I see with respect to the availability of illegal firearms out there scares me and it should scare every law-abiding citizen."

Young said one of the simplest and most effective handguns is the Glock which used to be a prized possession among criminals and difficult to get, but now eight out of ten criminals picked up with illegal firearms were carrying a Glock.

"A Glock has the easiest trigger pull. A Glock, normal Glock 19 with 9mm ammunition can carry 15 rounds and one in the chamber. That's 16. These criminals have extended magazines, 33 rounds. The damage you can do with that. And you can convert it very easily to automatic. And every little criminal out there is carrying this now, with as much ammunition as they need."

He reported for the period January to July 2018 firearms and ammo found and seized was 535 compared to 383 in the same period in 2019. He said that represented a 28.4 per cent decrease which showed work in locking down a number of entry ways bringing in firearms.

He said the figures seized was just a proportion of what existed out there.

"What anyone of us could face when we leave the safety and security of the Parliament on a daily basis."

Young said he was frightened by the level of ammunition seized. He reported for January to July 2018 a total 9,012 rounds compared to 4,798 for the same period in 2019.

"It is a war taking place out there. Don't fool yourselves for one second believing that, as we sit in towers and look down, that it is not a war going on out there."

He said the society must not be allowed to come like Jamaica where certain areas were locked down because law enforcement officials could not go.

"I refuse to let that happen."

He reported for the period January to July 2019 there were 255 murders by motive and 151 were gang-related and 81.2 per cent involved illegal firearms. Young said, in the face of that statistic, the legislation should be supported.

"We need to send a strong signal to criminals. They don't care about the law."

He said criminals currently held with illegal firearms would normally plead guilty, pay the fine, which is a maximum of $15,000, and replace their lost firearm. He noted the bill increases the penalties for a first offence from $15,000 to $250,000 and ten years imprisonment.

"It is going to make them stop in their tracks."

He noted on a second offence there was no fine but 20 years in prison and on third offence for the natural life. Young said those convicted for their natural life do have an opportunity to go before the Mercy Committee and seek to be released.

He predicted the bill will be a "massive deterrent" to criminals.