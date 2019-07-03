Woman pleads guilty to killing friend, stealing her baby

A WOMAN who admitted to taking part in the murder of a La Horquetta woman because she wanted her baby has pleaded guilty to felony murder.

Kerry Ann Hosang is possibly the first woman to plead guilty to murder under the felony-murder rule, which gives a judge the discretion to waive the mandatory death sentence.

Hosang pleaded guilty on Wednesday before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor in the Port of Spain Fifth Criminal Court.

Prosecutors told the judge,the State was prepared to accept a guilty plea by way of felony murder, and after the charge was read out to Hosang that on a day unknown, between August 30 and September 4, 2005, she murdered Reena Kissoon at La Horquetta, she formally entered her guilty plea.

According the facts agreed to by Hosang, she told police she wanted Kissoon’s baby and paid two men to “lick up Reena” for her to take the child.

Kissoon’s throat was slit.

When the police went to Hosang’s grandparents' home in Maracas, St Joseph, she gave them the baby.

Hosang will return to court on July 11, at which time the judge will entertain her plea in mitigation and set a date for sentencing.

She is represented by attorneys Keith Scotland and Asha Watkins-Montserrin.

Hosang first went to trial for Kissoon's murder in 2010, but after the jury could not arrive at a unanimous verdict, a retrial was ordered.