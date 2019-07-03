Two-year-old crushed by dump truck
A Wallerfield family is in mourning after their youngest member was crushed to death by a truck on Wednesday morning.
Police said two-year-old Terricina Moonilal was at her Mohan Trace, Wallerfield, home at around 9 am when she followed her mother who went out onto the roadway to give directions to a dump truck's driver.
She was crushed as the driver tried to drive off.
The toddler was taken to the Arima Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
