N Touch
Wednesday 3 July 2019
follow us
News

Two shot in Arouca parlour

File photo.
File photo.

Two Arouca men are being treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot at a parlour Tuesday night.

Police said the men aged 37 and 57 were at a shop on Keskidee Crescent, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, at around 7.40 pm when a masked gunman approached the shop through a track and fired at the men.

The gunman shot the 52-year-old man on his right leg and hip while he shot the 32-year-old on both legs.

Police took the men to the Arima Hospital, where they were treated.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Two shot in Arouca parlour"

News