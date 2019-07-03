Two shot in Arouca parlour

File photo.

Two Arouca men are being treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot at a parlour Tuesday night.

Police said the men aged 37 and 57 were at a shop on Keskidee Crescent, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, at around 7.40 pm when a masked gunman approached the shop through a track and fired at the men.

The gunman shot the 52-year-old man on his right leg and hip while he shot the 32-year-old on both legs.

Police took the men to the Arima Hospital, where they were treated.