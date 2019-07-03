TUTTA: Settle salary negotiations

Lynsley Doodhai, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president agrees that technical/vocational studies should be looked at but says its relevance has diminished over the years.

Come September, if TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) salary negotiations are not resolved, there will be a disruption in the school system.

During a protest outside the Chief Personnel Officer's office today, TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai said the general council felt the association is being disrespected by the government.

“We needed to make a statement today outside the CPO’s office with members of our general council which comprises about 60 teachers.

“Going forward in the new school term, come September, the general council has already approved a course of action. If salary negotiations do not commence, what we will have happening is an escalation of the public protest by TTUTA. So, instead of calling out the general council there will be greater numbers that will be called out.”