‘Tallest’ won’t resign

Dennis 'Tallest' Lawrence, head coach of TT's senior men's team addresses the media, during a press conference, today, at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

DENNIS "TALLEST" Lawrence is not prepared to quit as TT coach, after the team's disappointing campaign at the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States, where they finished Group D with one point from three games.

The 44-year-old ex-TT central defender has been under fire for the team's performances at the Gold Cup, which included a 2-0 loss to Panama, a 6-0 hammering by hosts US and a 1-1 draw against Guyana.

But Lawrence, in a media conference at the Media Room, National Cycling Centre, said, "I have lost the battle but not the war."

He admitted mistakes were made with regards to team selection, but he pointed out that the unavailability of key players, such as Ataulla Guerra and Marcus Joseph due to visa issues did not help his cause.

Lawrence is looking towards getting the team prepared for the Concacaf Nations League, which resumes in September.