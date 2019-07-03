Senate passes Firearms Bill

Christine Kangaloo

THE Senate sat until 11 pm on Tuesday to pass a bill that gives hefty penalties,sometimes including life imprisonment, to criminals who use illegal guns to commit repeat offences, the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2019.

On the final vote no division was taken.

However, in committee stage, all six Opposition Senators opposed a government amendment even as Independent Senator Folade Mutota broke with her bench (which backed it) and abstained.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday (Wednesday) told Newsday the Opposition had rejected a fresh amendment by the Attorney General to define life imprisonment as the rest of one’s natural life, which Mark saw as MPs intruding into the domain of judges.

“We said under the Interpretation Act a judge can sentence someone up to 40 years if he so desires, taking into account mitigating and aggravating circumstances.”

He said the AG’s amendment gave the executive, in its control of the legislature, the power to impose a provision on the law courts. Saying only judges are supposed to sentence criminals, Mark said it was unconstitutional for the executive, via the legislature, to instruct judges.

Mark also claimed the amendment violates the Constitution (Section 5),which prohibits Parliament from making any law to impose cruel, harsh and unusual punishment.

Otherwise he contrasted the bill with the Government’s alleged failure to stop illegal firearms entering TT.

“You have to block the borders,” he charged, saying machine guns and grenades are entering from crisis-hit Venezuela, whose soldiers were said to be trading weapons for food.

“You can’t blame people for having guns when you have not done your part,” he admonished the Government.

Mark alleged the Sentencing Commission, which is supposed to recommend punitive sanctions, has not been given the resources to do its work, such as consultations and research.

Further, he complained that while the Firearms Bill has been passed, the Parole Board, which gives relief, in deserving cases, from hefty terms of imprisonment, was not in operation owing to the stalling of the Parole Board Bill.