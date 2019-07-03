Sea Lots businessman among 3 held in anti-crime operation

A 38-year-old Sea Lots businessman was among three held during an anti-crime operation in Sea Lots this morning.

Police said the man was arrested at his Production Drive home at around 6 am after they found him with over $100,000 in his house.

A short distance away, police held the businessman's brother-in-law for the possession of marijuana, and detained a 38-year-old man in relation to several reports of shootings in the area.

Police said the exercise also led to the seizure of a half kilogram of marijuana at an abandoned lot in Production Drive.

Members of the Financial Investigations Bureau are continuing investigations into the origin of the cash at the man's house.

The exercise which took place between 5 am and 10 am was supervised by ACP crime Jayson Forde, Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed of the IATF and Snr Supt Michael Daniel of the Port of Spain CID.