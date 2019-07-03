Ramadhar supports police lie detector tests

SSt Augustine MP and former legal affairs minister Prakash Ramadhar is backing Police Commissioner Gary Griffith in his call for police officers to be polygraphed, and said those who did not want to be tested should come forward and say why.

Ramadhar made the remarks in a statement yesterday in which he said polygraph testing would weed out errant officers and encourage transparency and accountability within the police.

"Polygraphing should also be expanded to include all officers of the State under the purview of National Security," he added. "It can have an effect, in a large part, of restoring confidence and respect for law enforcement which is crucial to the confidence of our citizens and our country’s future."

Ramadhar also praised Griffith for the approach in attempting to remove "bad eggs" from the police service.